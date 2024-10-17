Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.47. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 4,496,601 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

