Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 11845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.14.

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

