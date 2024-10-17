Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 107,541,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 129,139,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02.
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
