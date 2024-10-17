Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

CLF opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

