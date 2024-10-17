Clear Leisure (LON:CLP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clear Leisure plc (LON:CLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Clear Leisure shares last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04), with a volume of 80,972,813 shares changing hands.

Clear Leisure Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 409.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £24.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.70.

About Clear Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.