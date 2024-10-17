Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $258.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

