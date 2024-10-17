Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 308 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $258.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $261.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.04. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

