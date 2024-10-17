Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.