Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

