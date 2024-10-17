Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of C stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.