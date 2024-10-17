Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,422 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 48,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

