Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.