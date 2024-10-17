Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.76 and last traded at $140.84, with a volume of 14946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after buying an additional 187,934 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,496,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.