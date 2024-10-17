Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Cibus Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBUS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Cibus has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cibus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cibus by 24.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

