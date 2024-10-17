Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

