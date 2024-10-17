Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $293.10 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.51 and its 200-day moving average is $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

