ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

