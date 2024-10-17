China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,606,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,462,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

