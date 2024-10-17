Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimerix Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,850. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.