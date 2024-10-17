Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69,505 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 82,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,850. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Chimerix

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.