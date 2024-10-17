Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.18 and last traded at $150.88. 694,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,729,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.82. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.