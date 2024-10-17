Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $193.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

