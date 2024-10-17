Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.89.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.08 and a 200-day moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

