Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as high as C$15.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 337,085 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.