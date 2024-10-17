Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $147.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.64.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.