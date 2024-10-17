Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $319,078.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,260 shares in the company, valued at $454,279,423.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

