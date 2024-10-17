CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. 11,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,223. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.