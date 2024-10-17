CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Michael Hallat Sells 22,610 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02.

TSE:CEU opened at C$7.81 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.84.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

