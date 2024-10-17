Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,434.23% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

