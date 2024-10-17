Centurion (CNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $52,006.42

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $52,006.42 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00251318 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00067363 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.