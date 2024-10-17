Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 257,254 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $59.12.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 26.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

