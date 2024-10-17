Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $657,109.94

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $657,109.94 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 554,238,891 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

