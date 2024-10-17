Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.73 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.40). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 185.40 ($2.42), with a volume of 171,432 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £313.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

