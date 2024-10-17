Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Celanese Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

