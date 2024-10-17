CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CEA Industries Price Performance
Shares of CEADW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
CEA Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CEA Industries
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.