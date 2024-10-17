CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEADW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of CEADW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,874. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

