Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 283,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 323,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CET
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.