Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 283,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 323,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The company has a market cap of C$216.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

