Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 587,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Get Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Luogang Chen sold 156,000 shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$45,255.60. Insiders have purchased 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,113 over the last three months.

About Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.