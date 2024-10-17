CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,930.42

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $9.36 million and $17,930.42 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,992.84 or 0.99997428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013553 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00061624 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11245684 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $15,776.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.