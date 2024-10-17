Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

