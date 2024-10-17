Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU) Short Interest Update

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CITEU remained flat at $11.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cartica Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector.

