Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 275,000 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, October 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 250,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20.

On Monday, August 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 118,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $4,770,603.64.

On Friday, August 2nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $7,134,560.70.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47.

On Monday, July 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 158,090 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $6,141,796.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 103,926 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $4,058,310.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,511,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

