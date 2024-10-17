Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 19.7% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,119. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

