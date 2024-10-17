Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDXX stock opened at $463.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

