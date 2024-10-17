Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $916.33 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $919.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

