Cardano Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.33 billion and $273.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.48 or 0.03872406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00041517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

