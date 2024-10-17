Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Broadcom by 937.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.