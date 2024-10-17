Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPRI. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Price Performance

CPRI opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capri has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $3,606,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Capri by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Capri by 13,982.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.