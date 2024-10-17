Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 10.3% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned 0.70% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $17,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 191,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,526. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

