Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Capgemini Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $49.70.
About Capgemini
