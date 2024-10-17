Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
CTLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,025. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
