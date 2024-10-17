Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$112.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The firm has a market cap of C$105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

